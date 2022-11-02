Williams turned five carries into eight yards and two catches (on three targets) for six yards during Sunday's 34-26 loss in Minnesota.

In his return from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, Williams served as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back behind Eno Benjamin with James Conner (ribs) again sidelined. However, Williams' snap share (27 percent) and touch count (seven) paled in comparison to Benjamin's marks (74 and 13, respectively). There's a chance Conner returns to action as soon as Sunday against the Seahawks, which could mean Williams is relegated to little to no opportunities in Arizona's offense.