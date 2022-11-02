Williams didn't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Williams put an end to a two-game absence this past Sunday in Minnesota, earning 30 percent of the offensive snaps and turning seven touches into 14 yards from scrimmage. In the wake of that appearance, though, a knee issue has been replaced by another health concern as the reason for his lack of activity at practice. Meanwhile, James Conner (ribs), who has missed the last three contests, was limited Wednesday, so he may be the better bet to be a part of the Cardinals backfield along with Eno Benjamin on Sunday against the Seahawks.
