Williams sprained his knee in Week 5 versus Philadelphia and is doubtful to play in Week 6, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks while nurses his sprained knee. In his absence, Eno Benjamin will likely absorb additional backfield snaps, potentially even starting with James Conner (ribs) questionable to play. The Cardinals signed both Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to their practice squad, adding additional depth to their banged up backfield.