Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Williams (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As expected, the sprained knee Williams suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Eagles will keep him out for at least one game, with Kingsbury also expressing uncertainty about the running back's chances of making it back for a Thursday night contest Week 7 against the Saints. Top back James Conner (ribs) is also set to sit out in Seattle, likely leaving Eno Benjamin in position to start and handle a lead role out of the Arizona backfield. Rookie sixth-round pick Keontay Ingram and practice-squad call-up Corey Clement are expected to handle depth roles behind Benjamin.