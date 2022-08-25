Baker (undisclosed) was reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Baker will now be forced to miss the 2022 season, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team.
Baker (undisclosed) was reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Baker will now be forced to miss the 2022 season, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team.
Make picks for your chance to win guaranteed weekly and season prizes, plus the $100K jackpot.Play Now