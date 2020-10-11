Daniels (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Daniels has played at least 47 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last three games, serving mostly in a run-blocking role. He has hauled in two passes for 24 yards as well. Expect him to operate in a similar fashion Sunday.
