Daniels has signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals.
With Dan Arnold no longer in the mix, Daniels gives the Cardinals some tight end depth and experience behind Maxx Williams﻿. The 26-year-old is off the fantasy radar, however, after recording eight catches (on 11 targets) for 92 yards and one touchdown in 12 games for Arizona in 2020.
