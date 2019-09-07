The Cardinals promoted Daniels to the active roster, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Daniels was working on the team's practice squad, and they'll bring him up for additional depth ahead of Sunday's game versus the Lions. He's not expected to play a large role in the team's offense at this time, however, since Charles Clay and Maxx Williams are ahead of him on the depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories