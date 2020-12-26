Daniels (hamstring) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the 49ers.
Daniels carried a questionable tag coming into the weekend, but he ultimately was able to overcome a hamstring issue that held him out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday. The 26-year-old tight end will provide depth behind starter Dan Arnold, and his role may be more integral than usual with Maxx Williams (ankle) having been ruled out ahead of Saturday's tilt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Questionable to face Niners•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: DNP on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Back from IR•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Designated for return•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Out at least three weeks•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Unavailable for Week 12•