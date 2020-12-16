Daniels (ankle) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.
Daniels will be eligible to return to practice as a result of this move, which also opens a three-week window for the Cardinals to put the tight end back on the roster. He wasn't a critical part of the offense prior to sustaining his ankle injury, catching just six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in nine games.
