Daniels (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
The same can be said for fellow tight end Maxx Williams (ankle). With the duo not able to practice so far this week, Dan Arnold is the sole healthy TE on Arizona's active roster. The Cardinals will determine the availability for both Williams and Daniels upon the release of their final Week 16 injury report Thursday.
