Daniels was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Daniels rejoined the Cards from practice squad in early October and has primarily been used on special teams this season. The 24-year-old's lack of participation may not be a major indicator of his availability for Thursday, as Arizona had nine DNPs on the injury report.

