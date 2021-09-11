Daniels (toe) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Daniels returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list in mid-August but was limited in practice due to a toe injury Wednesday and Thursday. However, the 26-year-old will be able to suit up in Sunday's season opener as he prepares to compete for snaps alongside Maxx Williams.