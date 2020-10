Daniels reeled in his only target for one yard during Monday's 38-10 victory in Dallas.

Daniels again paced Cardinals tight ends in offensive snap share, getting 71 percent (44 of 62) versus Dan Arnold's 42 percent (26) and Evan Baylis' 10 percent (six). On top of that, Daniels was the only member of the trio to be targeted by Kyler Murray. For the time being, Daniels seems to have a hold on the top TE gig in Arizona, but with six targets in as many games, his weekly contributions are sporadic.