Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Gets Week 3 promotion
Daniels was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster Saturday.
Daniels was originally waived by Arizona on Sep. 9, but it seems he latched onto the practice squad and will now provide the team with some depth at tight end for Sunday's matchup with Carolina. The 24-year-old takes the place of offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich, who was let go Saturday in a corresponding move.
