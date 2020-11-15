Daniels was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bills with an ankle injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels left in the second quarter before getting targeted. His departure leaves Maxx Williams and Dan Arnold as the only remaining healthy tight ends Sunday. If he's ruled out, Daniels needs to make a quick recovery ahead of Thursday's clash against the Seahawks.
