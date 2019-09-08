Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: No-go for Week 1
Daniels (coach's decision) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Daniels was originally promoted from the practice squad Saturday, so it's not quite surprising that he's among the healthy scratches. The Cardinals will roll with Charles Clay and Maxx Williams for Sunday's contest.
