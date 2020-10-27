Daniels didn't reel in his only target during Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory against the Seahawks.

Daniels was in the starting lineup and paced all Cardinals tight ends with 42 of 84 offensive snaps, but the usage didn't result in any production. Meanwhile, fellow TE Dan Arnold played 21 such plays and turned them into two catches (on three targets) for 57 yards, including a team-leading 41-yard catch-and-run. Considering Daniels has received at least half of the snaps on offense in five of the last six games, his standing as the top option at the position in Arizona doesn't seem to be in doubt. That said, Arnold is the preferred fantasy option due to his utility as a receiver.