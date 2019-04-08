Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Officially signs with Cardinals
Daniels signed his exclusive rights tender from the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels appeared in 11 games between the Seahawks and Cardinals last season, and did not catch either of his two targets during that stretch. The third-year pro will work to stand out during OTAs and training camp in order to carve out a depth role behind Charles Clay and Ricky Seals-Jones (neck).
