Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Out for season finale
Daniels (biceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Daniels did not participate in practice all week, making it a likelihood all along that he would be held out Sunday. With Daniels out, Dan Arnold will serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 tight end behind starter Maxx Williams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Plagued by biceps injury•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Sheds ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Upgraded Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Signs to active roster•
-
Darrell Daniels: Joins Cardinals' practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...