Daniels (biceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Daniels did not participate in practice all week, making it a likelihood all along that he would be held out Sunday. With Daniels out, Dan Arnold will serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 tight end behind starter Maxx Williams.

