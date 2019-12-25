Daniels did not participate in the team's estimated practice report Wednesday due to a biceps injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Daniels saw an uptick in usage during the team's Week 16 win over Seattle due to the absence of Charles Clay (calf). However, he's now battling an injury of his own, making it unclear whether he'll be able to participate in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Rams. His availability in practice for the remainder of the week should provide more clarity.