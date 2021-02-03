Daniels recorded eight catches (on 11 targets) for 92 yards and one touchdown in 12 games during the 2020 campaign.

Daniels endured a number of injuries this season and ultimately sat out Weeks 11-14 due to an ankle issue. While he finished with the second-most offensive snaps (365 of 1,131) behind Dan Arnold (470) and ahead of Maxx Williams (326) among Cardinals tight ends, Daniels put up a similar line to the latter's 8-102-1 in three additional appearances and on one more target. Heading into the offseason, only Williams is under contract, with the future of unrestricted free agents Arnold and Daniels up in the air.