Daniels (hamstring) is questionable for this week's matchup with the Packers on Thursday Night Football, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday before being estimated as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough. He is likely going to be a game-time decision and if the tight end can't go, Demetrius Harris would operate as the primary backup behind Zach Ertz at the position.