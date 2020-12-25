Daniels (hamstring) is considered questionable entering Saturday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 26-year-old tight end was unable to practice at all Tuesday or Wednesday, but a limited session to close out the week has his status trending in a positive direction for Saturday's divisional tilt. Daniels has suited up 10 times for the Cardinals this season, but his passing-game contributions have amounted to only seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.