Daniels (hamstring) is considered questionable entering Saturday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 26-year-old tight end was unable to practice at all Tuesday or Wednesday, but a limited session to close out the week has his status trending in a positive direction for Saturday's divisional tilt. Daniels has suited up 10 times for the Cardinals this season, but his passing-game contributions have amounted to only seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.
