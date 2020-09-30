Daniels hauled in both of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 26-23 defeat to the Lions.

With Maxx Williams (ankle) on injured reserve, Daniels has earned 56 and 58 percent of the snaps on offense the last two games. In fact, that 58 percent figure led Cardinals tight ends Sunday, which was followed by Dan Arnold's 48 percent. Daniels' pair of receptions marked his first two of the season and just his second and third since the 2017 campaign. Daniels will have at least two more contests to make an impact while Williams recovers, but Arnold is the pass-catching option among the two TEs available to Kyler Murray.