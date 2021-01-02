Daniels (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Daniels made his first practice appearance of the week when he logged a limited session Friday. The 26-year-old followed the same practice schedule last week before playing 30 snaps in a loss to the 49ers. Daniels is in a good position to play in the season finale, but his workload is to be determined, as position mate Maxx Williams (ankle) is also questionable.
