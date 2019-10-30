Daniels (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Daniels picked up an ankle issue Week 8 versus the Saints, but he already looks to have fully recovered. The 24-year-old is on track to suit up against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, during which he'll play his usual role on special teams.

