Daniels (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Daniels was already ruled out for the season finale against the Rams, so his shift to IR allowed the Cardinals to promote Drew Anderson from the practice squad since Kyler Murray (hamstring) is questionable. Charles Clay (calf) is also questionable, leaving Maxx Williams and Dan Arnold as the only healthy tight ends.

