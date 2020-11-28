Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After missing a second straight week of practice, Daniels will be sidelined for a consecutive game. Dan Arnold should see more playing time behind starter Maxx Williams until Daniels can return.
