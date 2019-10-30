Daniels (ankle) was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice.

Daniels was listed as a non-participant for Monday's estimated session, but as evidenced by this news, has already progressed heading into Thursday's game against the 49ers. If the 24-year-old is active for Week 9, it likely won't effect the offense, as he's been used primarily on special teams since he was elevated from the practice squad in early October.

