default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hall (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

An independent neurologist has cleared Hall from the league's concussion protocol, giving the fifth-year corner the green light to return Sunday from a one-game absence. Hall could start at outside corner if one or both of Max Melton (heel) and Will Johnson (thumb/chest) are unable to play.

More News