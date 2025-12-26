Cardinals' Darren Hall: Cleared to play Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
An independent neurologist has cleared Hall from the league's concussion protocol, giving the fifth-year corner the green light to return Sunday from a one-game absence. Hall could start at outside corner if one or both of Max Melton (heel) and Will Johnson (thumb/chest) are unable to play.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Won't play against Falcons•
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Misses another practice•
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Back on Cardinals' active roster•
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Absent from injury report•
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Won't return Sunday•
-
Falcons' Darren Hall: Continues strong play•