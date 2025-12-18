Cardinals' Darren Hall: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Hall has now missed back-to-back practices to begin Week 16 preparations. He appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hall will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Back on Cardinals' active roster•
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Absent from injury report•
-
Cardinals' Darren Hall: Won't return Sunday•
-
Falcons' Darren Hall: Continues strong play•
-
Falcons' Darren Hall: Set to make second straight start•
-
Falcons' Darren Hall: Available for Week 1•