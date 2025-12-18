default-cbs-image
Hall (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Hall has now missed back-to-back practices to begin Week 16 preparations. He appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hall will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before returning to the lineup.

