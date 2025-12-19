Cardinals' Darren Hall: Won't play against Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arizona's beleaguered secondary will be without Hall, Max Melton (heel) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring) against the Falcons. Hall will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have a chance to return in Week 17 against the Bengals.
