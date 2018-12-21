Amerson (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Amerson sustained a concussion during a Week 15 loss to the Falcons, but has managed to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up versus the Rams. Expect the veteran cornerback to draw his usual start opposite Patrick Peterson (illness).

