Amerson will sign a contract with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Amerson signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason but failed to make the 53-man roster before the beginning of the regular season. The 26-year-old has logged previous stints with the Redskins and Raiders, recording 18 tackles and four passes defensed across six games in Oakland last season. For now, he'll be viewed as a depth option in Arizona's secondary.

