The Cardinals and Blough (head) agreed to terms on a one-year contract Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Blough started the final two games of the 2023 campaign with Kyler Murray (ACL) and Colt McCoy (undisclosed) unavailable, combining for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 65.5 percent passing. However, Blough departed early Week 18 to be checked for a concussion and was unable to return. Presumably past the injury, he'll rejoin a QB room that still employs a rehabbing Murray and McCoy and healthy Trace McSorley, meaning Blough may be in line for significant reps during the offseason program.