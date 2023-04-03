Blough should get a chance to compete with Colt McCoy (undisclosed) for the Cardinals' backup quarterback role, which takes on added importance with Kyler Murray rehabbing from an ACL tear, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.

McCoy is also recovering from an unspecified surgery, potentially opening the door for Blough to be the first-team quarterback when offseason practices begin. McCoy's injury wasn't nearly as serious as Murray's, so the 36-year-old should be ready for training camp even if he misses part or all of OTAs. Blough is 0-7 as a starter in his NFL career, completing only 57 percent of his pass attempts while throwing more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (six), and the Cardinals re-signed him in March on a one-year, $1.23 million contract that includes only $76,250 guaranteed,