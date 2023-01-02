Blough completed 24 of 40 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

Blough got a spot start with Colt McCoy sidelined by a concussion. He showed some competence even without the benefit of targeting DeAndre Hopkins (knee), and he connected regularly with Trey McBride and Marquise Brown. Blough threw his lone touchdown of the game early in the second quarter on a four-yard toss to Trey McBride. It remains to be seen who will be under center for Arizona in Week 18 for a matchup against the 49ers.