Blough will start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury made the announcement Wednesday, ruling out Colt McCoy (concussion) in the process. Blough got his first start for Arizona in last week's 20-19 loss to Atlanta, completing 24 of 40 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown. Dual-threat Trace McSorley is the other QB on the roster.
