Cardinals' David Johnson: Aiming high with personal goals

Johnson said he still has the same individual goal of reaching 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, NFL Network's Will Selva reports.

Fully recovered from last year's wrist injury, Johnson is setting his sights high even as the Cardinals appear headed for a mini-rebuild. The team should at least remain somewhat competitive if Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones all stay healthy, but the top-heavy roster could fall apart if the superstars have a tough time staying on the field. Given the team's lack of pass-catching depth, it isn't totally out of the question for Johnson to join Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history with 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. Johnson missed by only 121 receiving yards in 2016, when he had Carson Palmer under center for 15 games. A solid year from Sam Bradford and/or Josh Rosen would go a long way toward helping Johnson reach his goal, or at least coming reasonably close. The 26-year-old running back is locked in as an obvious first-round pick in the vast majority of fantasy formats.