Cardinals' David Johnson: Back at practice Thursday

Johnson (quadriceps) returned to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite Johnson sitting out Wednesday's session, coach Steve Wilks told Urban that the running is expected to play Sunday in Atlanta. Taking part Thursday is a step in the right direction, but Johnson may have some kinks to work out regarding his injured quad, which could result in a limited listing.

More News
Our Latest Stories