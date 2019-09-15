Cardinals' David Johnson: Back on the field Sunday

Johnson (wrist) returned to Sunday's game in Baltimore, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

After departing during the Cardinals' third possession of the contest to have his left wrist examined, Johnson missed the ensuing series before reentering for the next one. He'll look to continue building on his five touches for 11 yards from scrimmage to this point in the game.

