Cardinals' David Johnson: Bottled up in preseason loss

Johnson ran for six yards on four carries and lost three yards on a reception during Thursday's 33-26 loss to Oakland.

On paper, the combination of Johnson and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray should be tantalizing, with Murray's rushing threat potentially opening up lanes for Johnson. That wasn't the case Thursday as Murray was often knocked off his mark and Johnson was smothered for losses on two of his five touches. It's a new offense and new quarterback in Arizona, so it might take a bit to work out the kinks. The potential remains, however, for Johnson to have a resurgent season with teams worried about Murray's ability to take off and run. It's just a matter of how long it will take for that potential to be realized.