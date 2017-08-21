Cardinals' David Johnson: Brief appearance on tap Saturday
Johnson's snap count will be limited in Saturday's preseason game in Atlanta, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians wants to keep his top two playmakers healthy in advance of the season, so both Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald won't make much more than a cameo appearance on the field in preseason Week 3. When Johnson heads to the sideline, backfield reps with the first-team offense will be available for Chris Johnson, Kerwynn Williams and perhaps even Andre Ellington.
