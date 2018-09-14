Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to play
Johnson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After logging limited practices the previous two days, Johnson made it back to full participation Friday. He should be fine to handle his usual hefty workload, but a road game against the Rams isn't the best spot in terms of efficiency. Speaking after Friday's practice, Johnson labeled himself "100 percent" healthy, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.
