Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to resume football activities

Johnson (wrist) has been fully cleared to resume all activities, Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports reports.

Johnson said that the new head coach of the Cardinals, former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, told him that running the football will be "a foundation of the offense" in 2018. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Johnson will be operating under any restrictions when the team reconvenes for offseason workouts this April and May to begin installing the system this new offense will play under. With that said, Johnson's fantasy value is currently clouded by all the question marks that litter the Cardinals' depth charts at essentially every offensive position other than running back. What moves Arizona makes in free agency, which opens Mar. 14, as well as in the upcoming draft will play a critical role in the running back's valuation prior to the 2018 campaign.