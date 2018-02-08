Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to resume football activities
Johnson (wrist) has been fully cleared to resume all activities, Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports reports.
Johnson said that the new head coach of the Cardinals, former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, told him that running the football will be "a foundation of the offense" in 2018. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Johnson will be operating under any restrictions when the team reconvenes for offseason workouts this April and May to begin installing the system this new offense will play under. With that said, Johnson's fantasy value is currently clouded by all the question marks that litter the Cardinals' depth charts at essentially every offensive position other than running back. What moves Arizona makes in free agency, which opens Mar. 14, as well as in the upcoming draft will play a critical role in the running back's valuation prior to the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist healed•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Needs to be full strength for return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still experiencing stiffness in wrist•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: May not play again this season•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: No timetable set for return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Gets cast removed•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....