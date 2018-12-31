Cardinals' David Johnson: Contained by Seahawks front seven

Johnson rushed for 62 yards on 17 carries during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Seattle. He also caught three of his four targets, managing six receiving yards on the afternoon.

Johnson has been tremendously inefficient as a rusher of late, never exceeding 3.7 yards per carry over any of his past six starts, and accounting for just two total touchdowns on 134 touches since Week 11. Following a 2017 season lost to a wrist injury, he's been as durable as any back in the league throughout this 2018 season by averaging a robust 16.1 attempts per game, while fielding north of 300 offensive touches for the second time in his career. If the Cardinals front office can find a way to bolster the offensive line in front of him, Johnson is highly probable to finish as a top 10 fantasy back for the third time in four seasons.