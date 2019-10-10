Cardinals' David Johnson: Continues to work on side
Johnson (back) worked with the training staff on the side in the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson did the same thing Wednesday en route to a DNP, but the Cardinals' second Week 6 injury report will reveal if the running back was able to participate in some on-field drills. In any case, Johnson's back injury is restricting his reps and potentially opening the door for backup RB Chase Edmonds to receive a larger workload Sunday against the Falcons.
