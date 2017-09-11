Cardinals' David Johnson: Could avoid missing time

It still isn't out of the question that Johnson (wrist) could avoid missing any time, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

While a previous report suggested Johnson would be out for at least a few weeks and possibly more than half the season, it seems there's also a chance he'll be able to play through the injury as soon as Week 2. An absence of some kind is still the more likely outcome, with the Cardinals presumably having a better idea after Johnson gets an MRI on Monday. Johnson briefly re-entered Sunday's loss to the Lions after suffering the sprained wrist, but he fumbled on his next touch and was taken out for the rest of the game. It helps that he's right-handed and the injury is to his left wrist.