Cardinals' David Johnson: Could see more work this week

Johnson, who logged just two carries for 28 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers, could be in line for more action in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, the Cardinals' official site reports. "David didn't play last year," coach Steve Wilks said of his star running back, whose 2017 season ended after just 11 carries. "And you talk about the timing...I think it's important he plays quite a bit. When I say quite a bit, I'm talking my standards."

That said, Johnson isn't likely to handle a huge workload Friday, but Wilks did suggest that the running back figures to see more action in the next two games than he did in the Cardinals' preseason opener, when he was one the field for just two snaps on offense.